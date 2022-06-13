John Cena surprises teen fan who fled Ukraine with his mom

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
8
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Wind Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:15 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Dust Advisory
from MON 3:43 PM MST until MON 4:45 PM MST, Cochise County

John Cena surprises teen fan who fled Ukraine with his mom

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 2:21PM
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
Getty Images-524262072 article

John Cena attends the WWE Monday Night Raw at the Frank Erwin Center on April 6, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro/Corbis via Getty Images)

AMSTERDAM - A teen fan got the surprise of a lifetime when he met his favorite WWE superstar John Cena. The wrestling champion traveled to Amsterdam last week to meet him.

Misha, the teen fan, and his mom Liana escaped Ukraine after their Mariupol home was destroyed in the Russian invasion. To flee the war, the teen's mom encouraged him to travel across Europe to escape the war by telling him they were on their way to find Cena.

In a video posted on YouTube, Misha, who has Down syndrome, met the superstar actor and wrestler on June 5 outside of Amsterdam. The teen was in disbelief as Cena stepped out of a car and walked up to his home. The WWE star embraced Misha and his mom with hugs.

RELATED: Ukraine: 100-200 soldiers die daily, new plea for more arms

"When I read about Misha’s story, it reached out to me, not just his story, but the story of his mom as well, I had three days off from work right at the time when I read this story being an hour away by air (a plane ride) it turned immediately into...we’re going," Cena confirmed in the video.

Cena and Misha enjoyed the afternoon hanging out, eating cake, and building blocks. The wrestler then gifted the teen with his signature apparel, a green and yellow hat and t-shirt that read "respect" and "never give up." Misha even got to hold Cena’s WWE championship belt.

RELATED: 15-year-old Ukrainian boy dubbed a hero after using drone to help defeat Russian forces: report

"I think Misha and his mom are two great examples of how persistence can lead to joy even in the toughest of times," Cena concluded. 

"What a wonderful way to spend a Saturday. Misha and his mother, Liana define #NeverGiveUp. Thank you to the @WSJ and @WWE who helped make this special visit possible," Cena tweeted on June 7. 

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 