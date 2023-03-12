1 killed, 3 hospitalized following fiery Tempe crash, FD says

A person is dead and several others are seriously hurt following a fiery crash in Tempe on Sunday night, the fire department said.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. near Country Club Way and Southern Avenue, says Andrea Glass, assistant chief of the Tempe Fire Department.

"Extrication was required and a total of 4 persons were evaluated and treated. One person had life-threatening injuries, two were transported with serious injuries, and one person as a precaution," she said.

The person who had life-threatening injuries died not long after the crash. They haven't been identified.

Speed may have been a factor that led to the two-car crash.

Some power lines were taken down during the crash which caused some delays.

Traffic in the area is closed as the investigation into the crash continues.

