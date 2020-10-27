Expand / Collapse search
Krispy Kreme will give away free doughnuts on Election Day

By Alexandra Deabler
Anyone can get a free glazed doughnut this Election Day. (Krispy Kreme)

Fulfilling your civic duty has never tasted so sweet.

This Election Day, Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts to anyone who visits a U.S. location on November 3.

To earn the coveted free glazed doughnut, you just have to show up, according to a press release from the company. And to further sweeten the deal, the stores are handing out “I Voted” stickers for customers to show off, post-visit.

The stickers, however, are intended for those who voted by mail-in ballot, Krispy Kreme suggests.

“If you’re out and about on Election Day, we want to thank you by giving you a free Original Glazed doughnut,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme. “And if you didn’t get your ‘I Voted’ sticker because you voted before Election Day, we’ve got you covered there, too.”

Krispy Kreme is not the only brand to announce free food on Election Day. Earlier this month, Uber Eats reported that it would be rolling out food trucks to polling places around the country to provide free snacks for voters.

