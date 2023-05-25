West Phoenix shooting seriously injures 3 people: PD

A shooting in the Maryvale area of Phoenix has sent three people to the hospital.

According to Phoenix Police officials, officers were sent to a home near 48th Avenue and McDowell at around 9:00 p.m. on May 25.

"An adult female and two adult males were found to have gunshot wounds, and all were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries," read a portion of police's statement.

An investigation into what led up to the shooting is underway, according to Phoenix Police.

Map of where the situation unfolded