West Phoenix shooting seriously injures 3 people: PD

By Kenneth Wong and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:20PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A shooting in the Maryvale area of Phoenix has sent three people to the hospital.

According to Phoenix Police officials, officers were sent to a home near 48th Avenue and McDowell at around 9:00 p.m. on May 25. 

"An adult female and two adult males were found to have gunshot wounds, and all were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries," read a portion of police's statement.

An investigation into what led up to the shooting is underway, according to Phoenix Police.

