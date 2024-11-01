Latest polls on presidential race; Phoenix fire crews battle apartment fire | Morning News Brief

From the latest polls on the presidential race to where people can vote ahead of Election Day in Maricopa County; here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of Friday, November 1, 2024.

1. What the latest polls say about the presidential election

Americans are giving their final view of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump with the presidential election just days away. Read More

2. Where can I vote in Maricopa County?

(From File)

There's still time to vote early, as a number of ballot drop boxes and early voting locations remain open across the Phoenix area. Read More

(We also have a list of early voting locations in Coconino and Pinal Counties)

3. Arizona Secretary of State plans appeal after court ruling on voter registration list release

218,000 voters in Arizona were affected by a glitch that made it possible to register to vote without having their citizenship status verified. Read More

4. Crews battle apartment fire in Phoenix

Crews responded to an apartment that was under renovation in the area of 35th Avenue and Indian School Road. Read More

5. Shooting in Florida city kills 2

The shooting happened in Downtown Orlando during the overnight hours, and a teenager is in police custody. Read More

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Your weather forecast for today