Local spots host Chiefs, 49ers Super Bowl watch parties

article

Looking for the best place to watch the big game tonight with your team? We've got you covered!

Whether you'll be cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers, there is a place for everyone to watch.

If you're a Chiefs fan, Pub Rock in Scottsdale is the place to be. The pub will kick off its watch party at 11:00 a.m. complete with drinks, food, specials and lots of fun.

And if you're a 49ers fan, Varsity Tavern in Tempe is where you'll want to hang out. The bar will also kick off its watch party at 11:00 a.m. filled with specials all day long.