Expand / Collapse search

Local spots host Chiefs, 49ers Super Bowl watch parties

By
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Super Bowl
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Looking for the best place to watch the big game tonight with your team? We've got you covered!

Whether you'll be cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers, there is a place for everyone to watch. 

Scottsdale pub hosting Chiefs fans for Super Bowl party

FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.&nbsp;

If you're a Chiefs fan, Pub Rock in Scottsdale is the place to be. The pub will kick off its watch party at 11:00 a.m. complete with drinks, food, specials and lots of fun. 

Tempe bar hosts 49ers fans for Super Bowl party

FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

And if you're a 49ers fan, Varsity Tavern in Tempe is where you'll want to hang out. The bar will also kick off its watch party at 11:00 a.m. filled with specials all day long. 