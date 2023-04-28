Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: April 28-May 1

Heads up, drivers: There are a number of major closures on Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, including on I-17, Loop 202, US 60 and I-10.

I-10

Closure on I-10 this weekend

Interstate 10 westbound will be shut down between Loop 202 Santan and US 60 for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The following ramps will be closed:

I-10 WB on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass

All Loop 202 EB and WB ramps to I-10 WB

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes:

Loop 202 Santan eastbound to Loop 101 northbound, then take US 60 or Loop 202 westbound to get around the closure.

Loop 202 South Mountain west and northbound to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue

-

In Buckeye, I-10 eastbound will be restricted to one lane between Watson Road and Verrado Way from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday.

I-10 westbound will be narrowed to one lane between Verrado Way and Miller from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Sunday.

The following ramps will be closed at times:

I-10 WB on-ramp at Verrado Way

Westbound on- and off-ramps at Watson Road

I-10 EB off-ramp at Verrado Way

I-10 EB on-ramp at Watson Road

I-17

Closure on I-17 this weekend

I-17 northbound will be shut down between Union Hills Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be closed:

Loop 101 ramps to I-17 NB

I-17 NB on-ramps at Thunderbird, Greenway and Bell

When: 9 pm. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: Try exiting early and using 19th or 35th Avenue to get around.

US 60

Closure on US 60

The eastbound lanes of US 60 will be closed between Gilbert Road and the "SuperRedTan" interchange in the East Valley for pavement work and lane striping.

Eastbound on-ramps at Mesa and Stapley drives will be shut down.

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Try Loop 202 Red Mountain or Santan. Drivers can also try Baseline or Southern to get around.

Loop 202

Southbound and westbound Loop 202 Santan will be shut down between US 60 and Val Vista for pavement sealing.

The following ramps will be closed:

US 60 ramps to Loop 202 SB

State Route 24 WB ramp to Loop 202 WB

ADOT says the freeway will be reopened in sections as work progresses.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 1 p.m. Saturday

Alternate routes: ADOT recommends taking US 60 westbound or taking Ellsworth or Power Roads. Drivers can also try Val Vista or Germann Road for those trying to get south of Loop 202.

More information: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-alert