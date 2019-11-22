Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of killing girlfriend's brother in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police have identified the suspect in a shooting that left a teenager dead in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, Crispin Acevedo, 20, pushed his 18-year-old girlfriend to the ground and pointed a gun at her during an argument at a home near 71st Avenue and Van Buren Street on November 20 just before midnight.

Police say Acevedo then left the house, but returned a few hours later and got into another argument with his girlfriend.

The woman's brother, 17-year-old Jesus Gutierrez, tried to intervene and he was shot by Acevedo.

Gutierrez was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Acevedo left the house after the shooting but was arrested the following morning.

