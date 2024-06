A suspect was detained and a man is in the hospital after a shooting east of downtown Phoenix on Sunday night.

The shooting happened near Roosevelt and 16th Street around 5:30 p.m. on June 9.

Police arrived at a home and found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An unidentified shooting suspect, only described as a man, was detained.

No more information is available.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Map of where the shooting happened: