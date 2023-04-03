Expand / Collapse search
Man dies in west Phoenix hit-and-run crash

By Brent Corrado
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a car at a west Phoenix intersection.

According to police, two vehicles were speeding on April 3 at 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road when one of them hit a pedestrian.

One of the cars fled the scene after the collision.

The victim died at the scene. He was not identified.

Roads in the area were shut down due to the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Area where the collision happened: