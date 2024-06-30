Expand / Collapse search
Man hospitalized following Mesa shooting: PD

Published  June 30, 2024 5:16pm MST
MESA, Ariz. - Police in Mesa say they are investigating a shooting that left one man injured over the weekend.

In a statement, police say the shooting happened on the night of Saturday, June 29, near Gilbert Road and US 60. Officers were called to the scene at around 10:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

"The reporting party indicated that his brother had been shot, and they were hiding in a bedroom within an apartment. He also mentioned that the suspect was known to both him and his brother," read a part of Mesa Police's statement.

Investigators say when officers arrived, they found the caller and his brother, who suffered a gunshot wound to his arm. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

"Additional officers canvassed the area and located a man matching the suspect's description, as provided by the reporting party. The suspect was detained just outside the apartment complex. Initial investigations confirmed his involvement in the incident," investigators wrote.

Area where the shooting happened