Man hospitalized following Mesa shooting: PD

Police in Mesa say they are investigating a shooting that left one man injured over the weekend.

In a statement, police say the shooting happened on the night of Saturday, June 29, near Gilbert Road and US 60. Officers were called to the scene at around 10:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

"The reporting party indicated that his brother had been shot, and they were hiding in a bedroom within an apartment. He also mentioned that the suspect was known to both him and his brother," read a part of Mesa Police's statement.

Investigators say when officers arrived, they found the caller and his brother, who suffered a gunshot wound to his arm. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

"Additional officers canvassed the area and located a man matching the suspect's description, as provided by the reporting party. The suspect was detained just outside the apartment complex. Initial investigations confirmed his involvement in the incident," investigators wrote.

