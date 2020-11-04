Man killed in hit-and-run crash near I-17 and 19th Ave

A man was killed in a hit-and-run collision along Maricopa Freeway near 19th Avenue, Phoenix police said on Nov. 4.

Police say Victor Sarinana, 31, was found dead by a passerby in the area. Investigators believe Sarinana was hit by a "semi tractor trailer or tandem wheeled vehicle."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.