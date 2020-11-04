Man killed in hit-and-run crash near I-17 and 19th Ave
PHOENIX - A man was killed in a hit-and-run collision along Maricopa Freeway near 19th Avenue, Phoenix police said on Nov. 4.
Police say Victor Sarinana, 31, was found dead by a passerby in the area. Investigators believe Sarinana was hit by a "semi tractor trailer or tandem wheeled vehicle."
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
