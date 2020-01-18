Man shot in car in Phoenix; search for suspect underway

Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was left seriously injured following a shooting in south Phoenix.

Police say a 33-year-old man and his 30-year-old female passenger were driving near Central Avenue and Vineyard Road Saturday night when an unknown red or maroon SUV cut them off and wouldn't let them pass. A suspect from the SUV fired multiple shots at the victim's car, hitting the man.

The victims drove a little further near 7th and Southern Avenues where they called for help.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The woman was not injured.

The suspect and SUV are still outstanding.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

