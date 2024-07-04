Man shot and killed, another man stabbed in Phoenix, PD says

A man was shot and killed and another was stabbed in Phoenix on Thursday night, the police department said on July 4.

At around 8:45 p.m. near Camelback Road and Central Avenue, Phoenix Police officers responded to the incident. They found a man who had been shot, and another man who had been stabbed.

The man who was shot died at the scene and the stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect hadn't been found as of 10:15 p.m. Thursday night.

"This incident is not related to the Fabulous Phoenix Four event. The event is unaffected and there is no immediate threat to the community," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

The victim who died hasn't been identified.

There's no information on what led up to this incident.

