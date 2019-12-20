Man shot, killed in parking lot of Phoenix apartments

Police say a man in his 20s was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Phoenix apartment complex.

According to Phoenix police, the shooting happened early Friday morning near 24th Street and McDowell Road.

Police say the suspect is described as a man with a light complexion, brown hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a blue and white hat and a blue and white hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.