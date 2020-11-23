Man shot, killed in Phoenix near Camelback Road and 43rd Avenue

A man was killed in a shooting on the night of Monday, Nov. 23, says the Phoenix Police Department.

At around 6:45 p.m. near Camelback Road and 43rd Avenue, police responded to a shooting. There, they found an unidentified man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Officers learned there was an altercation between several people known to each other when the shooting occurred. This is an ongoing investigation in the early stages," the Phoenix Police Department said.

No further information is available.