Man shot multiple times near Phoenix bus stop

A man has died after he was shot multiple times near 15th Avenue and Van Buren, Phoenix Police said.

Officers found the severely wounded man at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

The victim, who was not named, was described as a man in his 30s. He was taken to the hospital and eventually died from his injuries.

Police say there was a report of shots fired made earlier that evening, but officers couldn't find a victim or any other witnesses in the area.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Where it happened: