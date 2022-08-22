Suspect dies after being shot by security guard at downtown Phoenix nightclub

Police say a suspect is dead after being shot by a security guard at a downtown Phoenix nightclub on Sunday night.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 for reports of shots fired.

Once at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Travonte Hayes lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. Hayes was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Before the shooting, investigators say Hayes had been kicked out of the Tru Ultra Lounge nightclub for unknown reasons. He then returned to the nightclub armed with a gun and pointed it at a security guard. The security guard then shot Hayes in self-defense, police said.

"In consultation with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, the security guard was released pending additional review," police said in a statement.

The case remains under investigation. The security guard was not identified.

