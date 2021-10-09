Maricopa County deputy found critically injured in Avondale; suspect on the loose

article

An investigation is underway in Avondale after a Maricopa County sheriff's deputy was found critically injured near Van Buren and Dysart Road on Saturday.

Authorities did not say how the deputy became injured, and they are still searching for a suspect.

Avondale Police and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

