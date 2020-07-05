MCSO: Man dead following deputy-involved shooting in Mesa

A man is dead after being shot in a deputy-involved shooting in Mesa on July 5, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Just after 6 p.m., deputies responded to a home near 56th and Dodge Streets in Mesa after a woman reported that her husband, 70-year-old Rodney Liveringhous, was acting strangely.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they heard a gunshot and Liveringhouse came out of his home armed with two guns.

MCSO says Liveringhouse refused deputies' demands to drop the weapons and was shot after pointing the guns at deputies.

Liveringhouse was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No deputies were injured in the incident.