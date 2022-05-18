Expand / Collapse search
Mesa enacts water conservation measures, asks residents to think about how they can save water

FOX 10 Phoenix

Water Watch: Mesa enacts 1st stage of water shortage plan

The East Valley city is cutting water use by city facilities, and asking residents to do their part to conserve water as water supplies continue to dwindle. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.

MESA, Ariz. - The historic drought gripping the Southwest is making cities around the region to think about water conservation.

Officials in the City of Mesa have started to reduce water usage by city facilities. In addition, city officials are asking residents to do their part to conserve water.

"There is water enough to do what we need to. We don’t need to panic. What we do need to do is to be more aware of it," said Mesa Mayor John Giles.

City starts water shortage plan

The East Valley city is on the first stage of its water shortage plan. In that stage of the plan, the city will put limits on overseeding when it comes to city landscaping.

"The largest user of water in the City of Mesa is the city of mesa so we are looking for opportunities to be more frugal in the way that we use water to be more responsible in what we irrigate and what we don’t.

Mesa gets water from multiple sources, and one of the city's primary water sources is the Colorado River. Mayor Giles says it is time to be more serious about how residents use water.

"The point of that plan is really to raise awareness in how people think seriously about what they can do to exercise conservation measures in the use of the water of their families and businesses," said Mayor Giles.

Jaime McMaryion says if she’s honest, she doesn’t really think about how much water she uses.

"It’s funny because a few years back, when I lived in California, we had a conversation with some friends," said McMaryion. "It was more just a conversation, but since it seems like it’s becoming more of a locality. It’s something to be more conscious about."

McMaryion said she plans on doing her part.

"I will become more conscious and aware of how long I take my showers. That’s usually what I use water for, to do dishes and things like that."

"It's a great time for us to reconsider adding more xeriscape to our landscaping, or artificial grass or things that will really have a significant impact on your water usage," said Mayor Giles.

There are no mandatory water restrictions at this time in Mesa.