Mesa Police arrest suspect in home invasion cases

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arrest made in Mesa home invasion incidents

Darius Bracewell, 18, was arrested on armed robbery, burglary and assault charges, according to Mesa police.

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa Police have arrested a person they believe is involved in four incidents of home invasion in December and January.

According to a statement released on Jan. 21, the incidents happened from Dec. 10, 2020 to Jan. 21. Two of the incidents - one on Dec. 10 and one of Jan. 20 - happened at an apartment complex near the area of Southern and Longmore, while the other incidents, both of which took place on Jan. 21, happened near Southern Avenue and Dobson and Southern Avenue and Longmore.

The incidents all involved female victims, and happened anywhere between 9:30 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., according to police officials.

In the first incident, police say the man threatened a mom and her daughter with a screwdriver for money, punching the mother multiple times in the process.

MORE: Mesa Police statement on the arrest

After reaching out to the public for help in identifying him, police arrested 18-year-old Darius Bracewell on Jan. 24.

Detectives discovered during the investigation that Bracewell was also a suspect in two shoplifting cases at a Mesa Circle K earlier this month.

Once the teen was taken into custody, police say he confessed to all of the incidents, but upon further review, officers did not attempt to charge him with attempted sexual assault. Police had originally reached out to the public alleging that he was an attempted sexual assault suspect.

Bracewell was booked into jail on armed robbery, aggravated assault and burglary charges.

(Photo Courtesy: Mesa Police Department)

Darius Bracewell