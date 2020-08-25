Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pima County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:15 PM MST, Pinal County

Mississippi woman arrested in Phoenix, accused of child sex trafficking

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Precious Drake

PHOENIX - Court documents have detailed an incident that led to the arrest of a 22-year-old woman accused of child sex trafficking.

According to the documents, obtained by FOX 10 on August 25, Precious Drake was arrested in the area of Camelback Road and 27th Avenue on the night of August 22.

In court documents, investigators accuse Drake of arranging a prostitution deal of $100 for sex between a 16-year-old girl and a person who was actually an undercover detective.

According to investigators, Drake said it was her first time in Arizona, and that they traveled together from Houston with the victim's boyfriend and another female. In a separate interview, the victim also said she traveled to Arizona with her boyfriend.

"The victim advised Precious was speaking with a subject in a vehicle when she called her over to the car," read a portion of the court document. "Once at the car, Precious advised her the subject was going to pay her $200 for both of them. The 16-year-old victim said she then got into the vehicle, and was under the impression the $100 she would receive was for sexual intercourse."

Investigators say Drake is from Ellisville, a town located about 130 miles northeast of New Orleans. She is accused of child sex trafficking and possession of marijuana, both felonies. Drake was released on her own recognizance, but cannot leave the state without the court's permission. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for the afternoon of September 10.