Mother charged with capital murder in deaths of 3 children in Italy, Texas, family says

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with capital murder for the deaths of three children in Italy on Friday. Family members say she was the mother of the kids who were killed.

Shamaiya Deyonshana Hall is behind bars on three counts of capital murder. She is being held on $2 million bond on each charge.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office is investigating the murders of the three children in an attack that also injured two other children.

Child Protective Services went to the home on Harris Street, which is right across the street from Stafford Elementary, for a home visit.

During the visit, the CPS worker decided to remove the children from the home. The worker then called 911 at about 4 p.m.

An Italy Police Department officer was called to the scene, where they found five critically injured children inside the home.

Three children, a 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy and girl who were twins, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 4-year-old boy and 13-month-old girl were taken to hospitals in Dallas and Fort Worth.

"Three deceased victims were found inside the home. All victims were children. Two children were taken to local hospitals. Suspect is detained," Ellis County Deputy Jerry Cozby said during a press conference Friday.

Hall was taken into custody, but authorities have not released details about the arrest.

Family members say Hall is the mother of the five children involved.