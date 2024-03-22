New issues at AZ nursing facility revealed; Kate Middleton announces cancer battle | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From new issues surrounding a nursing facility where an employee is accused of sexual assault to a new cancer battle for another member of the British Royal Family, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, March 22, 2024.
1. New issues revealed for Phoenix area nursing facility
Featured
We are learning about more issues at a long-term care facility in Goodyear, where a former employee is accused of raping and impregnating a patient.
2. Riley Strain: Sad update in missing person case
Featured
The body of Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who's been missing in Nashville, Tennessee, since March 8, has been found in the Cumberland River, police said.
3. Kate Middleton makes health announcement amid controversy
Featured
Kate Middleton, princess of Wales, announced Friday that she has cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.
4. Crash involving DPS shuts Phoenix area freeway for some time
Featured
A rollover crash involving an Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle caused a road closure on northbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix.
5. A look at incidents involving Boeing planes
Featured
Boeing, along with planes made by the aircraft manufacturer, have been at the center of media attention in recent months as a result of a number of incidents, at least one of which is now the subject of an investigation. Here's what to know about the incidents, and what the company is doing.
A look at what's happening this weekend, as well as freeway restrictions
Featured
There are several events happening in the Phoenix metro area in March. Check out our list with details on locations, times, and ticket prices.
Phoenix weekend freeway closures (Mar. 22 - 25)
EB I-10 will be closed between L-202 and I-17; SB SR 143 to close between L-202 and I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport; EB L-101 narrowed between to two lanes between 7th and 16th streets in north Phoenix.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 3/22/24
Bring your windbreaker to enjoy these beautiful temperatures!