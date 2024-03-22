Expand / Collapse search

New issues at AZ nursing facility revealed; Kate Middleton announces cancer battle | Nightly Roundup

Updated  March 22, 2024 6:13pm MST
PHOENIX - From new issues surrounding a nursing facility where an employee is accused of sexual assault to a new cancer battle for another member of the British Royal Family, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, March 22, 2024.

1. New issues revealed for Phoenix area nursing facility

AZDHS reveals new issues at Phoenix area care facility where employee is accused of sexual assault

We are learning about more issues at a long-term care facility in Goodyear, where a former employee is accused of raping and impregnating a patient.

2. Riley Strain: Sad update in missing person case

Riley Strain's body found in West Nashville

The body of Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who's been missing in Nashville, Tennessee, since March 8, has been found in the Cumberland River, police said.

3. Kate Middleton makes health announcement amid controversy

Kate Middleton announces cancer diagnosis in video message

Kate Middleton, princess of Wales, announced Friday that she has cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

4. Crash involving DPS shuts Phoenix area freeway for some time

Interstate 17 reopens after crash involving DPS

A rollover crash involving an Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle caused a road closure on northbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix.

5. A look at incidents involving Boeing planes

Boeing: A look at recent incidents involving planes that they made

Boeing, along with planes made by the aircraft manufacturer, have been at the center of media attention in recent months as a result of a number of incidents, at least one of which is now the subject of an investigation. Here's what to know about the incidents, and what the company is doing.

A look at what's happening this weekend, as well as freeway restrictions

Phoenix metro events, things to do: March 2024

There are several events happening in the Phoenix metro area in March. Check out our list with details on locations, times, and ticket prices.

Phoenix weekend freeway closures (Mar. 22 - 25)

EB I-10 will be closed between L-202 and I-17; SB SR 143 to close between L-202 and I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport; EB L-101 narrowed between to two lanes between 7th and 16th streets in north Phoenix.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 3/22/24

Bring your windbreaker to enjoy these beautiful temperatures!