NFL modifies concussion protocol, Rams player tackles protester, NASCAR wars of layoffs: top sports stories

The NFL is modifying its concussion protocols, the Eagles stay undefeated after beating the Cardinals, a Rams player tackled a protester, NASCAR warns of layoffs, and just how much is Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball worth? These are the top stories in the world of sports for Oct. 2 - 9.

1. NFL modifies concussion protocol after Tua Tagovailoa review

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to make changes to the league's concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury against the Buffalo Bills last month.

The league and players' union said in a joint statement Saturday that while the Dolphins followed protocol after the injury, the outcome of the Tagovailoa case "was not what was intended when the Protocol was drafted." As a result, language addressing abnormality of balance/stability was added to the league's protocol list of symptoms that would keep a player from returning to the game.

Haason Reddick #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles sacks Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals during the quarter at State Farm Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

2. Eagles stay undefeated, hang on to beat Cardinals 20-17

Kyler Murray found receivers on quick hitters and broke off chunk runs on designed keepers, setting up the Arizona Cardinals for a tying field goal, perhaps even the winning touchdown. It all fell apart with a short slide, a third-down spike and a missed kick, pushing Arizona to its longest home losing streak in 64 years. Forced to try a 43-yard field goal after spiking the ball on third down, the Cardinals lost 20-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday when Matt Ammendola pushed his kick wide right with 17 seconds left.

3. Watch: L.A. Rams player tackles protester who ran onto field

A protester turned trespasser ran past security waving pink smoke flares on the field and was tackled by the Rams' Bobby Wagner – and now that protester has filed a police report. You'd think he had no case at all, right? Think again. That tackle could be a legal game changer.

The first protester was caught before she was able to get to the field. The second, identified as Alex Taylor, was able to get onto the field. As Taylor approached the Rams' sideline, Wagner and fellow Rams Linebacker Takkarist McKinley took matters into their own hands, brining Taylor to the ground before he could continue.

Direct Action Everywhere — the group claiming responsibility for both protestors — said in a now-deleted tweet that Taylor had "a burn on his arm, but otherwise the two protesters were "a bit beaten up but in good spirits."

A fan with a smoke bomb is tackled on the field by Los Angeles Rams' Bobby Wagner, #45 Takkarist McKinley #50 and a security guard during their NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Expand

4. NASCAR teams call revenue model 'broken,' warn of layoffs

The most powerful teams in NASCAR warned Friday that the venerable stock car racing series has a "broken" economic model that is unfair and has little to no chance of long-term stability, a stunning announcement that added to a growing list of woes.

The Cup Series is heading into the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course playoff elimination race Sunday with three full-time drivers sidelined with injuries suffered in NASCAR's new car and no clear answer as to how to fix the safety concerns.

5. How much is Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball worth?

New York Yankee Aaron Judge hit his (American League) record-breaking 62nd home run ball on Tuesday night in Arlington. Cory Youmans caught the ball and with Judge out of the lineup on Wednesday night, now the bidding war will begin.

The big question is how much is the ball worth? Some have estimated it could be worth as much as $2 million.