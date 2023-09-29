Nightly Roundup: Arrest made in Tupac's murder, man shot and killed by Mesa Police

PHOENIX - From a long-awaited breakthrough in the murder case of rap legend Tupac Shakur, to a deadly officer-involved shooting in a Mesa neighborhood, here's some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 29, 2023.
1. Witness to 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas indicted on murder charge
A Nevada grand jury indicted Duane "Keffe D" Davis on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo announced in court Friday.
2. Man killed in Mesa Police shooting; no officers hurt
A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Mesa.
3. Former Arizona firefighter sentenced for setting ex-girlfriend's house on fire
Eric Donald Jones, 43, was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison after being found guilty of arson, endangerment, criminal damage, assault, and a weapons charge, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said on Sept. 29.
4. Cochise County deputy hurt while trying to stop smuggling suspect, sheriff says
The deputy reportedly fell at least 15 feet while trying to deploy spikes in an effort to stop the suspect, according to Sheriff Mark Dannels.
5. Pinal County schools affected by ransomware attack
"It has come to our attention that the Pinal County School Office Data Processing Consortium was the victim of a Ransomware attack this weekend," read an email from Jill Broussard, the Pinal County Superintendent of Schools.
When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He's identified as 32-year-old Hamzah Sirajaldin.
Finally, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 9/29/23
A windy weekend is ahead for parts of Arizona.