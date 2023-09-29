Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
10
High Wind Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 10:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Nightly Roundup: Arrest made in Tupac's murder, man shot and killed by Mesa Police

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a long-awaited breakthrough in the murder case of rap legend Tupac Shakur, to a deadly officer-involved shooting in a Mesa neighborhood, here's some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 29, 2023.

1. Witness to 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas indicted on murder charge

Featured

Witness to 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas indicted on murder charge
article

Witness to 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas indicted on murder charge

A Nevada grand jury indicted Duane "Keffe D" Davis on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo announced in court Friday.

2. Man killed in Mesa Police shooting; no officers hurt

Featured

Man killed in Mesa Police shooting; no officers hurt
article

Man killed in Mesa Police shooting; no officers hurt

A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Mesa.

3. Former Arizona firefighter sentenced for setting ex-girlfriend's house on fire

Featured

Former Arizona firefighter sentenced for setting ex-girlfriend's house on fire
article

Former Arizona firefighter sentenced for setting ex-girlfriend's house on fire

Eric Donald Jones, 43, was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison after being found guilty of arson, endangerment, criminal damage, assault, and a weapons charge, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said on Sept. 29.

4. Cochise County deputy hurt while trying to stop smuggling suspect, sheriff says

Featured

Cochise County deputy hurt while trying to stop smuggling suspect, sheriff says
article

Cochise County deputy hurt while trying to stop smuggling suspect, sheriff says

The deputy reportedly fell at least 15 feet while trying to deploy spikes in an effort to stop the suspect, according to Sheriff Mark Dannels.

5. Pinal County schools affected by ransomware attack

Featured

Pinal County schools affected by ransomware attack
article

Pinal County schools affected by ransomware attack

"It has come to our attention that the Pinal County School Office Data Processing Consortium was the victim of a Ransomware attack this weekend," read an email from Jill Broussard, the Pinal County Superintendent of Schools.

Also Read…

Featured

Suspect arrested in man's south Phoenix murder: police
article

Suspect arrested in man's south Phoenix murder: police

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He's identified as 32-year-old Hamzah Sirajaldin.

Finally, your weather forecast for tonight

4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 9/29/23

A windy weekend is ahead for parts of Arizona.