Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Sad end to search for missing man; shocking crime in Downtown Phoenix

By
Published 
Updated 6:31PM
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a shocking crime in Downtown Phoenix to a happy ending in the search for a missing puppy, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, November 6, 2023.

1. Former child star passes away

Featured

Former child star Evan Ellingson dies at 35: report
article

Former child star Evan Ellingson dies at 35: report

The actor was known for his roles in the movie "My Sister's Keeper" and the popular TV shows "CSI: Miami" and "24."

2. Sad end to search for missing man

Featured

Man who went missing in Gila River found dead: MCSO
article

Man who went missing in Gila River found dead: MCSO

Officials with MCSO say a man who went missing in the Gila River has been found dead.

3. Man accused of stealing ambulance in Phoenix

Featured

Arizona man accused of stealing ambulance with patient inside, court documents state
article

Arizona man accused of stealing ambulance with patient inside, court documents state

A Phoenix man has been arrested, according to investigators, following an incident involving a stolen ambulance in Downtown Phoenix.

4. Family deals with aftermath of holiday decoration destruction

Featured

Mesa family has a message for those who destroyed their Christmas decorations
article

Mesa family has a message for those who destroyed their Christmas decorations

An East Valley family is picking up the pieces after vandals destroyed their Christmas decorations, and the crime was caught on camera. "Who does that to Christmas decorations?"

5. Happy ending to search for missing puppy

Featured

19-day search for puppy ends happily after community rallies to find her
article

19-day search for puppy ends happily after community rallies to find her

Homeward Bound the movie came to life in Maricopa this month as a 19-day search for a puppy lost in the desert came to an end. She was thin, matted and scared, but she's home.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4 p.m. Weather Forecast

We're running above average for our temps today. We have when a cooldown will be.