Nightly Roundup: Sad end to search for missing man; shocking crime in Downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a shocking crime in Downtown Phoenix to a happy ending in the search for a missing puppy, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, November 6, 2023.
1. Former child star passes away
Featured
The actor was known for his roles in the movie "My Sister's Keeper" and the popular TV shows "CSI: Miami" and "24."
2. Sad end to search for missing man
Featured
Officials with MCSO say a man who went missing in the Gila River has been found dead.
3. Man accused of stealing ambulance in Phoenix
Featured
A Phoenix man has been arrested, according to investigators, following an incident involving a stolen ambulance in Downtown Phoenix.
4. Family deals with aftermath of holiday decoration destruction
Featured
An East Valley family is picking up the pieces after vandals destroyed their Christmas decorations, and the crime was caught on camera. "Who does that to Christmas decorations?"
5. Happy ending to search for missing puppy
Featured
Homeward Bound the movie came to life in Maricopa this month as a 19-day search for a puppy lost in the desert came to an end. She was thin, matted and scared, but she's home.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast
We're running above average for our temps today. We have when a cooldown will be.