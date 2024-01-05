Nightly Roundup: Shooting at car dealership; latest on Gilbert Goons

From the latest in the Gilbert Goons case to a police shooting in the West Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, January 5, 2024.

1. Police shooting at West Valley car dealership

Featured article

2. Jaguar spotting excites some Arizonans

Featured article

3. Latest on ‘Gilbert Goons’ case

Featured article

4. RIP Christian Oliver

Featured article

5. Supreme Court to decide Trump ballot case

Featured article

Also Watch…

And your weather forecast for tonight