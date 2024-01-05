Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
5
Freeze Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 PM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 7:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Nightly Roundup: Shooting at car dealership; latest on Gilbert Goons

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From the latest in the Gilbert Goons case to a police shooting in the West Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, January 5, 2024.

1. Police shooting at West Valley car dealership 

Featured

Officer hurt, suspect killed in Peoria shooting: police
article

Officer hurt, suspect killed in Peoria shooting: police

Police say a Phoenix officer was hospitalized and a suspect is dead following a shooting in Peoria.

2. Jaguar spotting excites some Arizonans

Featured

Latest jaguar spotted in southern Arizona is a new cat, officials say
article

Latest jaguar spotted in southern Arizona is a new cat, officials say

A wild jaguar recently captured on video in southern Arizona is a new sighting, wildlife officials confirmed on Jan. 5.

3. Latest on ‘Gilbert Goons’ case

Featured

Gilbert Goons: Town leaders to propose subcommittee on teen violence
article

Gilbert Goons: Town leaders to propose subcommittee on teen violence

The proposal is being advanced by three members of the Gilbert Town Council, as concerns mount over the issue of teen violence in the East Valley community.

4. RIP Christian Oliver

Featured

'Speed Racer' actor Christian Oliver, 2 young daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash
article

'Speed Racer' actor Christian Oliver, 2 young daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

Oliver, a 51-year-old German born actor, appeared in 2008’s "Speed Racer," and has acted in numerous other roles.

5. Supreme Court to decide Trump ballot case

Featured

Supreme Court to decide whether Trump can be taken off 2024 presidential ballots
article

Supreme Court to decide whether Trump can be taken off 2024 presidential ballots

The Supreme Court will decide whether former President Donald Trump can be kept off the 2024 presidential ballot because of his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss that culminated in the U.S. Capitol attack.

Also Watch…

Vandalized memorial replaced by generous man

The memorial, which stands along Sun Valley Parkway, was erected in memory of a 20-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash involving a drunk driver. The memorial was targeted several times during the holiday season, and in one incident, the memorial was destroyed and a hand-made metal cross that was part of the memorial was also stolen. That was when a person decided to step up to make things right for the late man's family. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.

And your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 1/5/2024

Rain and snow could affect various parts of the state over the weekend.