Nightly Roundup: Shooting at car dealership; latest on Gilbert Goons

PHOENIX - From the latest in the Gilbert Goons case to a police shooting in the West Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, January 5, 2024.
1. Police shooting at West Valley car dealership
Featured
Police say a Phoenix officer was hospitalized and a suspect is dead following a shooting in Peoria.
2. Jaguar spotting excites some Arizonans
Featured
A wild jaguar recently captured on video in southern Arizona is a new sighting, wildlife officials confirmed on Jan. 5.
3. Latest on ‘Gilbert Goons’ case
Featured
The proposal is being advanced by three members of the Gilbert Town Council, as concerns mount over the issue of teen violence in the East Valley community.
4. RIP Christian Oliver
Featured
Oliver, a 51-year-old German born actor, appeared in 2008’s "Speed Racer," and has acted in numerous other roles.
5. Supreme Court to decide Trump ballot case
Featured
The Supreme Court will decide whether former President Donald Trump can be kept off the 2024 presidential ballot because of his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss that culminated in the U.S. Capitol attack.
Also Watch…
Vandalized memorial replaced by generous man
The memorial, which stands along Sun Valley Parkway, was erected in memory of a 20-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash involving a drunk driver. The memorial was targeted several times during the holiday season, and in one incident, the memorial was destroyed and a hand-made metal cross that was part of the memorial was also stolen. That was when a person decided to step up to make things right for the late man's family. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
And your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 1/5/2024
Rain and snow could affect various parts of the state over the weekend.