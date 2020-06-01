NYC mayor's daughter among protesters arrested

article

Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter was arrested in New York City during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police sources tell FOX 5 News that Chiara de Blasio was among 700 people arrested over the weekend.

The only daughter of the Mayor and First Lady Chirlane McCray was issued a desk ticket for unlawful assembly Saturday night in lieu of detention.

The 25-year-old was one of approximately 100 people who refused to leave the roadway at East 12th Street and Broadway in Manhattan.

The arrest came an hour before the mayor held a news conference telling protesters to go home.

"A lot of times when bottles and rocks are coming out of a crowd, we start to give the order that this is now an unlawful assembly, and anyone who refuses to move will get and can get arrested and will," said NYPD Chief of Dept. Terrence A. Monahan during FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York. "The exact circumstances surrounding that arrest I'm not 100 percent sure. We did not know about it until last night that it was. It's something that we're still looking into."

Four days of protesting against police brutality kept NYC on edge into the early morning hours of Monday, as thousands of people marched and many protesters and officers tried to keep the peace after days of unrest that left police cars burned and hundreds of people under arrest.