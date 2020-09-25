One woman dead in serious crash on 26th Street and McDowell

One woman has died after a serious two-car crash on 26th Street and McDowell on Sept. 24, Phoenix police say.

Investigators say a woman was driving west down McDowell Road at high speed when she crossed over into oncoming traffic, crashing into a Prius that was driving eastbound.

The female driver, identified at 50-year-old Tori Rivero, died at the scene. Three men who were driving the Prius were hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

