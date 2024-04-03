Expand / Collapse search
Operation March Sadness: Scottsdale and Surprise Police arrest dozens in sex crimes sting

By
Updated  April 3, 2024 3:16pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Surprise Police officials announced that they, along with Scottsdale Police, have arrested dozens of people as part of a sex crimes-related operation.

In a statement, investigators say the two-day sting, which they called "Operation March Sadness," focused on "identifying, confronting, and reducing sex-trafficking crimes in the Valley."

In all, Surprise Police say the operation led to 42 arrests across Arizona. Of those arrested, three of them are accused of luring or attempted sexual conduct with a minor, while the rest are accused of prostitution.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

"One of the suspects arrested is a registered sex offender," read a portion of the statement. Police did not identify any of the suspects in the statement.