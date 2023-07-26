OSIRIS-REx Mission: UArizona scientists get ready for return samples from asteroid Bennu

Scientists at the University of Arizona are on pins and needles, ready to make monumental discoveries in the coming weeks.

The scientists are part of a decade-long NASA mission to study asteroids, and the samples are set to arrive back on Earth in a matter of weeks.

The samples were collected as part of the OSIRIS-REx mission. The probe, according to NASA officials, was launched in September 2016 towards the asteroid Bennu, which is located millions of miles away from Earth. The probe reached the asteroid in 2018.

The samples, according to NASA officials, will return to Earth on Sept. 24, 2023. That's when testing at UArizona will get underway. In all, there are about 250 grams of samples.

Of the 250 grams of samples, NASA officials will keep 75% of the samples in storage for future generations, whom might discover ways to test the rocks in ways we can't even comprehend.

The secrets the samples hold could be endless.

"It gives us an insight into our origin. What is the history and origin of our Solar System?" said Thomas Zega with UArizona Planetary Sciences. "It's really important to bring back samples because those of us who are interested in understanding the origin of the Solar System have largely been at the mercy of what falls from the sky."

Meteorites that fall from the sky are tarnished by rain, wind and time. Samples from Bennu will be different.

"They return a sample from an asteroid we know exactly what asteroid it comes from, where on the asteroid it comes from, and it's returned very, very pristine," said Zega.