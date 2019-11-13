Expand / Collapse search

PD: 9-year-old girl injured after being hit by car in Phoenix

Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a 9-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a vehicle.  

The incident happened Wednesday evening near 19th Avenue and Missouri Avenue.

Police say the girl was crossing Missouri Ave. with a friend trying to catch up to an ice cream truck that was in the area. While crossing, the girl was struck by an SUV driven by a woman. 

The girl was taken to a hospital with several injuries but they are not life-threatening. The driver remained on the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing. 