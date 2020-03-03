PD: Flagstaff 6-year-old dies after being kept in closet, denied food; parents and grandmother arrested

article

Police say two parents and a grandmother have been arrested after a malnourished 6-year-old boy was found dead inside a Flagstaff home.

According to the Flagstaff Police Department, officers responded to a home on March 2 for reports of an unresponsive child. Despite life-saving efforts performed on the boy by paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives interviewed family members at the home and the boy's parents admitted to keeping him and his 7-year-old brother in a bedroom closet without food at times.

The parents, identified as 23-year-old Anthony Jose Archibeque-Martinez and 26-year-old Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez, told police they kept the children in the closet because they were stealing food and sneaking out at night. The parents estimate that the children were kept in the closet for about a month.

The boy's grandmother, 50-year-old Ann Marie Martinez, admitted she was aware that the boys were kept in the closet and admitted to disciplining the boys when they stole food.

Police say the 7-year-old boy also appeared to be malnourished.

The Department of Child Safety responded to the home and took custody of three other children, ages 7, 4, and 2.

The parents and grandmother were arrested and booked into jail.