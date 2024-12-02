Pedestrian dead following freeway crash; late night teen hangout turns fatal | Morning News Brief

Man struck and killed along a freeway ramp overnight; late night teen hangout in the Tonto Basin area ends with a deadly shooting; and more – here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Monday, December 2.

1. Man struck and killed on freeway ramp

DPS officials say the crash happened along a ramp that connects westbound Interstate 10 with Loop 202 San Tan Freeway. Read More

2. Late night teen hangout turns fatal

Authorities say the incident involved two teens in a remote area of Tonto Basin over the weekend. Read More

3. A record-breaking Thanksgiving holiday travel season

(From File)

According to the FAA, 232,000 flights took off from Nov. 24 through Nov. 28, and it appears airlines were up to the task this holiday season as well. Read More

Spotify Wrapped 2024: When can users expect their recap?

(Photo by Dilara Irem Sancar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Spotify Wrapped is a personalized look at the user’s past year in streams. Listeners love it because they learn the artist and songs they listened to the most that year, as well as perhaps the embarrassing number of times they had their favorite song on repeat, and other musical or podcast tidbits. Read More

5. Former head of Arizona's death penalty review speaks out

David Duncan was tasked by Gov. Katie Hobbs to look at Arizona's death penalty procedures, but in an interview that happened after he was dismissed from the review, the retired U.S. magistrate judge detailed some of the difficulties he experienced during the process. Read More

Today's weather

Warmer than normal temperatures are expected for the Valley this week. Read more here.