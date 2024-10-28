Pedestrian killed in Phoenix crash IDed; early voting locations in Maricopa County l Morning News Brief

Police identified a person who was killed in a pedestrian crash over the weekend; a list of early voting locations in Maricopa County; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of October 28.

1. Pedestrian killed in Phoenix crash identified

The crash, according to police, happened Saturday night near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say an off-duty employee was involved.

2. Where can I vote early in Maricopa County?

A look at a sample two page ballot that is similar to the one that some voters will vote on during the November 2024 general election in Arizona.

Early voting is well underway, and as Election Day approaches, time is running out to cast an early ballot.

3. Fire at Grand Canyon University might be arson

The fire, which happened Sunday morning, sent students scurrying out of a GCU residential hall in Phoenix.

4. Arizona court to hold hearing over voter registration issue

A conservative group is demanding the Arizona Secretary of State's Office release the names of thousands of voters who have been improperly registered to vote.

5. Memorial scheduled on anniversary of Preston Lord's death

Preston Lord (file)

Family, friends and supporters are set gather at a Queen Creek park this evening for a memorial in honor of a teen who died shortly after an attack at a party in the area.

Today's Weather

We are expecting a rather warm day, but temperatures are expected to come down in the days ahead.

