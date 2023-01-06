Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Jan. 6-8

Phoenix-area drivers got a break from freeway construction during the holiday season, but the new year is bringing back all the road work again.

Here are some closures and restrictions to watch out for on Valley freeways for Jan. 6-9:

I-17

The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be shut down between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue starting at 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be closed:

Both Loop 101 ramps to I-17 SB

I-17 SB on-ramps at Deer Valley Road/Rose Garden Ln, Union Hills Drive and Bell Road

Alternate routes: Drivers trying to reach downtown Phoenix can take Loop 101 eastbound to SR 51 southbound. I-17 drivers can also exit early and take 19th or 35th Avenue to get around the closure.

Sections of the I-17 southbound frontage road will be closed between Union Hills Drive and Dunlap this weekend, according to ADOT.

US 60

In Mesa, the eastbound lanes of US 60 will be closed between Loop 101 Price and Dobson Road starting at 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

All Loop 101 ramps to US 60 will be shut down.

Alternate routes: Loop 202 Red Mountain and Santan can both be used as detours. Drivers on US 60 can exit early and take Baseline or Southern to get around.

Loop 303

Loop 303 westbound will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 4 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Sunday.

The I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 are going to be restricted to access to Sonoran Desert Drive. The on-ramps will stay open.

Alternate route: ADOT recommends taking SR 74 westbound to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to get around the closure.

I-10

The freeway will be restricted to two lanes in both directions at 48th Street/SR 143 starting at 3 a.m. on Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Related closures:

Southbound SR 143 ramp to I-10 westbound closed from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday

Westbound US 60 HOV ramp to I-10 westbound closed from 3 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday

In Buckeye, the I-10 on- and off-ramps at Watson Road will be shut down for about month starting at 9 p.m. on Friday for "interchange reconstruction."

Alternate route: ADOT recommends driving to other nearby interchanges like Miller Road or Verrado Way.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory