Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for March 10-13

Valley drivers should be aware of the latest round of closures and restrictions going into effect this weekend:

I-17

The southbound lanes of I-17 will be shut down between Cactus Road and Northern Avenue from 8 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The southbound on-ramps at Greenway and Thunderbird roads will be closed.

Alternate routes: Drivers can take Loop 101 eastbound to SR 51 southbound and get around the closure. 19th or 35th avenues can also be used to get around.

-

The northbound lanes will be closed between Northern Avenue and Yorkshire Drive from 11 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The northbound on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will be closed.

Alternate routes: Drivers can take SR 51 northbound to Loop 101 westbound and get around the closure. 19th or 35th avenues can also be used to get around.

US 60

The westbound lanes of US 60 will be shut down from Alma School Road to McClintock Drive starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The following ramps will be closed:

Loop 101 ramps to US 60 WB

Westbound on-ramps at Stapley, Mesa and Country Club drives

Alternate routes: Loop 202 Red Mountain and Santan can both be used as detours. Drivers on US 60 can exit early and take Baseline or Southern to get around.

I-10

The westbound I-10 ramp to northbound State Route 143 is shut down from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Alternate route: If heading to Sky Harbor, drivers can use I-10 westbound to 24th Street or Buckeye Road to get to the west side of the airport.

-

Northbound 48th Street/SR 143 will be restricted to one lane between Broadway and University Drive starting at 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. on Saturday. That same are will be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. on Monday.

Alternate route: Drivers can take Broadway east to Priest Drive, then north to University Drive and head westbound.

-

The eastbound connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway will be shut down from 7 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

-

I-10 eastbound will be restricted to one lane between Riggs Road and the Gila River Bridge starting at 9 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday.

-

I-10 westbound will be restricted to one lane between the Gila River Bridge and Riggs Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday through Thursday.

Loop 303

Loop 303 westbound will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Alternate route: ADOT recommends taking SR 74 westbound to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to get around the closure.

MORE INFO: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory







