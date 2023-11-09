Phoenix man accused of sexual misconduct at Tempe library | Crime Files

Court documents are painting a rather detailed picture of a sexual misconduct incident that has landed a Phoenix man in some legal trouble.

According to court documents, the incidents happened near children at a library.

Here are the details in this case.

Who's the suspect?

Officials have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Omarien Marcell Johnson.

Johnson, according to court documents, was arrested on Nov. 6.

What did the suspect allegedly do?

According to investigators, Johnson was inside the Tempe Public Library near Southern Avenue and Rural Road on the night of Nov. 6 when he was performing a sexual act in the library's computer area.

"The computer terminals do not have partitions to separate the chairs/seating area at the terminals," read a portion of the court documents. "There were several children clearly under 15 years old walking around the library in areas immediately adjacent to the computer terminals."

Court documents contained graphic description of what happened during the incident. Investigators allege the sexual act lasted for about 15 minutes.

"The suspect's actions caused a significant disturbance inside the Tempe Public Library, requiring two security guards to deviate from their normal duties to report his behavior, while also ensuring the numerous children inside the library did not walk near the suspect while he was actively offending," read a portion of the court documents.

What happened after the arrest?

Court documents state that Johnson refused to provide his true name after officers advice him that he was being placed under arrest.

Johnson's true name, however, was eventually verified, which subsequently revealed an arrest warrant for a probation violation, as well as his status as a Registered Sex Offender. Officials, however, said that Johnson was not in compliance with sex offender registration requirements.

Court documents state that Johnson has a history of prior indecent exposure arrests and convictions, as well as other arrests and conviction for theft and shoplifting.

In all, officials are accusing Johnson of committing the following offenses:

Sex Offender Registration Violation

Public Sexual Indecency

Disorderly Conduct

Obstruction

A judge has set a bond of $25,000 for Johnson, and should he make bond, he will be required to undergo electronic monitoring. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16.

