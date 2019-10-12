Phoenix Police: Bicyclist shot man because he 'disrespected him'

article

A man was critically injured Friday night when another man, who was riding a bicycle thought he disrespected him, according to police.

Just after 7:20 p.m., police say 23-year-old Christian James Acejo rode by the man and they became involved in a verbal argument near 21st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Tommy Thompson says the argument ended when Acejo shot the man once in the torso. The round went through the victim and into the front living room of a nearby home, just missing a man and woman who were in their living room at the time.

After the shooting, police say Acejo fled from the scene on the bicycle and was later found by officers at a convenience store near 28th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

"He was taken into custody and the gun was recovered from his person," said Thompson.

Acejo was booked into the Maricopa County Jail. He is accused of aggravated assault, endangering the lives of the two people who narrowly missed being struck by a bullet at their residence and illegally discharging a firearm in the city.

The 33-year-old shooting victim was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries and Thompson says he is expected to survive.