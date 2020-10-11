Phoenix police investigating fatal double shooting in Laveen

article

Two men have died after a shooting in Laveen on Oct. 11, Phoenix police say.

Officials received reports of a fight involving two roommates at a home near 55th Avenue and Baseline early Sunday morning. When police arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds, officials said.

One man was pronounced dead in the home and the other died in the hospital, police say. Their identities have not been released.

Investigators are working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

