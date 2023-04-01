Phoenix rollover crash leaves 3 injured, knocks out power to neighborhood

A Phoenix neighborhood was left without power Saturday morning after a car crashed into a light pole overnight.

The rollover crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. on April 1 near 45th Avenue and Thomas.

Three people were hospitalized in the collision. A woman was thrown from the vehicle and is in extremely critical condition, while two other men are in critical condition.

Electrical lines in the area were taken down and nearly 200 SRP customers lost power, according to the utility's outage map.

Electricity is expected to be restored by 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Location of the incident: