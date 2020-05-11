Phoenix, Scottsdale firefighters battle brush fire near neighborhood

Phoenix and Scottsdale fire departments battled a brush fire Monday afternoon that grew to over 13 acres.

The fire broke out near 40th Street and Rancho Caliente Drive around 5 p.m.

Crews quickly began to protect the surrounding neighborhood from the fire.

The fire was being extinguished from ground and sky. Crews coordinated with state land fire crews to coordinate resources if needed.

"The wind was pushing the fire north but multiple hand crews and brush trucks were able to stop progress into many more natural acres of desert," authorities said.

No injuries are reported.