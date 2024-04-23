Former Arizona doctor accused of sexually abusing patients

An ex-southwestern Arizona doctor accused of sexually abusing more than 10 of his former patients has been arrested.

Yuma Police say 36-year-old Edsel Sandoval was arrested and booked into jail on Feb. 28.

Investigators say their investigation into Sandoval began last summer after receiving information that Sandoval allegedly abused a patient. Two more victims came forward claiming abuse by Sandoval.

"Since his arrest, eight more former patients of Edsel Sandoval reported sexual abuse allegations against him," police said.

Sandoval was indicted on 13 counts of sexual-related offenses.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to contact them at 928-373-4700. You can also call 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.