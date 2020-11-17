Phoenix sets new record high temperature for Nov. 17; holiday events still on track for opening

article

Phoenix set a new record high temperature for Nov. 17, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the agency, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport reached 92°F on Nov. 17, breaking the old record of 87° and marking the latest day on record with temperatures at 90° or above.

On Monday, Phoenix broke a record for the latest 90°F temperature.

Holiday event venues pushing ahead

While mother nature is not exactly cooperating in the Valley when it comes to cooler weather, venues are nevertheless pushing ahead with their annual holiday traditions, like outdoor skate rinks.

In Mesa, Merry Main Street will be open on Friday, Nov. 27, which will feature outdoor ice skating. On Nov. 20, Scottsdale Princess Resort will open its outdoor ice skating rink.

A notable exception for 2020 is the City Skate in Downtown Phoenix, but not because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Light Rail construction in the area has prompted the holiday skating rink event to be cancelled.

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required, but people may not need to bundle up, as a result of the warmer weather.

"It's been a year for everyone, and we just think everyone needs a little Christmas right now," said John Glynn with the Scottsdale Princess Resort. He says it takes a team to build and maintain the outdoor rink.

"Miles of chilled tubing underneath this makes this possible," Glynn said.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather