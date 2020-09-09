Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix teen hopes to help others during traumatic incidents after her own experience

The driver in her crash still hasn't been found.

PHOENIX - A Phoenix teen is hoping to help others who've been through traumatic events, just like she has.

Asia Ruottinen was badly injured in a hit-and-run crash back in 2018, putting her in a medically induced coma.

On May 17, police say she was hit by the driver of a White Mazda 6 while crossing the street with a friend near Grand Avenue and Indian School Road.

"It’s been a roller coaster a lot of tough times dealing with the mental state, mental problems," Ruottinen said.

She was in the hospital fighting for her life for two months with a number of injuries, some including, shattered eye sockets, a broken pelvis and severe brain damage.

Since then, Ruottinen says the road hasn’t been easy.

“Since my accident, from fracturing a couple of things, I have had pains every now and then. I have a lot of memory issues," she says.

That's why now she hopes to help others at her high school who have been through traumatic events. She's started a group and wants others to know that they aren’t alone.

“The majority of the time I’m dealing with it alone and didn’t have people to understand where I was and where I was coming from. I just want to help other people," Ruottinen said.

The driver in her crash still hasn't been found, but she's holding onto hope.

Anyone with information about this incident and/or who may know the suspect in this crash can contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.