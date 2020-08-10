Police investigate woman's murder at Tempe motel, suspect arrested

article

Tempe police say a man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a woman at a Tempe motel.

According to the police report, on August 7, officers responded to a welfare check call at the Super 8 Motel after a person reported the suspect made comments over the phone "about his girlfriend being dead and he was going to be going back to prison."

When officers arrived at the scene near Apache Boulevard and Rural Road, the victim was found naked on the motel room's floor. She had injuries on her body from blunt force trauma.

In the court paperwork, police stated Cox, 56, made a call to be picked up in Mesa near Gilbert and Main Street. A detective located Cox at a bus stop, positively identified him and placed him under arrest.

Investigators say Cox was residing with the woman, who had been placed at the motel by a social services agency.

According to detectives, blood covered the room and an empty bottle of bleach, along with bath towels with blood stains were found on the floor.

A possible motive for the killing is unknown at this time.

Cox is accused of first-degree murder and kidnapping. He was booked into the Tempe City Jail.

The victim's name was not released.