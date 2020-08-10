Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
3
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami

Police investigate woman's murder at Tempe motel, suspect arrested

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Gary Cox

MESA, Ariz. - Tempe police say a man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a woman at a Tempe motel.

According to the police report, on August 7, officers responded to a welfare check call at the Super 8 Motel after a person reported the suspect made comments over the phone "about his girlfriend being dead and he was going to be going back to prison."

When officers arrived at the scene near Apache Boulevard and Rural Road, the victim was found naked on the motel room's floor. She had injuries on her body from blunt force trauma.

In the court paperwork, police stated Cox, 56, made a call to be picked up in Mesa near Gilbert and Main Street. A detective located Cox at a bus stop, positively identified him and placed him under arrest.

Investigators say Cox was residing with the woman, who had been placed at the motel by a social services agency.

According to detectives, blood covered the room and an empty bottle of bleach, along with bath towels with blood stains were found on the floor.

A possible motive for the killing is unknown at this time.

Cox is accused of first-degree murder and kidnapping. He was booked into the Tempe City Jail.

The victim's name was not released.