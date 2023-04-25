Prescott Valley PD investigates possible shooting threat at school

Officers are investigating a threat at Bradshaw Mountain High School that was made the morning of April 25 between 6 and 7 a.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department says the school received a call from a male, mumbled voice threatening a shooting at the school, which is located near Glassford Hill Road and Long Look Drive.

"Officers are currently patrolling at Bradshaw Mountain High School and other Prescott Valley schools. PVPD terrorism liaisons and detectives are investigating. Officers and school staff are taking all precautions related to the threat," stated PVPD's Jerry Ferguson.

If you have any information about this case, contact PVPD at 928-772-9267.

