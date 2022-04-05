Expand / Collapse search

Scottsdale motorcyclist killed after leaving the road and crashing, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on the night of Tuesday, April 5.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of Cave Creek Road at Bartlett Dam Road, and police are advising drivers to find alternate routes.

Investigators say the motorcyclist possibly left the roadway and crashed in the desert. No other cars were involved.

The name of the motorcyclist hasn't been released.

No further information is available.

